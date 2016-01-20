Dr. Leslie Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Smith, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Med Rehab and Spine Associates PC3071 E Chestnut Ave Ste D12, Vineland, NJ 08361 Directions (856) 691-1737Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the greatest and he adds levity to the visit.
About Dr. Leslie Smith, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
