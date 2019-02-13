Dr. Robert Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Arnold Ritvo M.d.310 Collins St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 278-7778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith has been my doctor since my severe heart attack in 1999 when he saved my life while I was having what was later called the widow maker. Dr. Smith was able to make me feel calm by asking me questions about my career and acted as though he was totally unaware of what I was talking about, only to find out that one of his degrees was in my field of work. He has truly saved my life on more than 3 occasions to say the least. He has been involved in my life for 20 years now. Thank you.
About Dr. Robert Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
