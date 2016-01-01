Dr. Robert Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Smith, MD
Dr. Robert Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Houston Methodist Department of Neurology6560 Fannin St Ste 802, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3780
- 2 6447 Main St Ste 1121, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3787
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
