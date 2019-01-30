Overview

Dr. Robert Smith Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Smith Jr works at Huguley Medical Arts Ob/Gyn in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.