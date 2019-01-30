Dr. Robert Smith Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Smith Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Smith Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.

Locations
-
1
Huguley Medical Arts Ob/Gyn11803 South Fwy Ste 105, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 293-7022
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
wonderful. i have seen him for over 30 years and he saved me from breast cancer. it was diagnosed so early it was a stage 0. no better doctor out there.
About Dr. Robert Smith Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smith Jr has seen patients for Cervicitis, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.