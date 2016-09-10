Overview

Dr. Robert Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.



Dr. Smith works at LasikPlus in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.