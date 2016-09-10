Dr. Robert Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Lasikplus of Texas P.A.2108 Dallas Pkwy Ste 206, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (866) 755-2026
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
From the moment I entered the office, every staff member and doctor made my experience wonderful! Dr. Smith eased every concern making LASIK a fabulous decision.
About Dr. Robert Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1427036706
Education & Certifications
- Cornea/Refractive Surgery-Emory University
- Ophthalmology-Wilford Hall Med Center
- Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Usaf Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.