Overview

Dr. Robert Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Smith works at Robert W Smith MD PC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.