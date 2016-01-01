Dr. Robert Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Robert W. Smith M.d PC1700 5th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203 Directions (205) 251-0401
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Smith, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1407871452
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
