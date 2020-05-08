Overview

Dr. Robert Smith, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



Dr. Smith works at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Middletown, NJ with other offices in Basking Ridge, NJ, New York, NY, Vineland, NJ and Shrewsbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Biopsy and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.