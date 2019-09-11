Dr. Robert Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Smith, DPM
Dr. Robert Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Longmont, CO. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Flatirons Foot & Ankle Clinic PC630 Coffman St Ste A, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 974-7474
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
For more the 6 years I have had issue with my right foot. I saw multiple podiatrists and specialists in Colorado Springs and Denver. Each of these specialists gave me a different diagnostic... Gout, torn ligaments, bone spurs.... with associated treatments that had no effect. I even try regenerative medicine without success. I moved close to Longmont and in a moment of despair and pain, I did a search for a local podiatrist. Dr. Smith was able to see me within a day of contacting his office. Within 5 minutes he was able to diagnose my issue and fixed it. I have been pain free without foot swelling since then. Even if you are not as desperate as I was, I have highly recommended Dr. Smith to people around me.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1083639173
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
