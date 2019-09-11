See All Podiatrists in Longmont, CO
Podiatry
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Longmont, CO. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Smith works at The Colorado Foot And Ankle Clinic in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Flatirons Foot & Ankle Clinic PC
    630 Coffman St Ste A, Longmont, CO 80501

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 11, 2019
    For more the 6 years I have had issue with my right foot. I saw multiple podiatrists and specialists in Colorado Springs and Denver. Each of these specialists gave me a different diagnostic... Gout, torn ligaments, bone spurs.... with associated treatments that had no effect. I even try regenerative medicine without success. I moved close to Longmont and in a moment of despair and pain, I did a search for a local podiatrist. Dr. Smith was able to see me within a day of contacting his office. Within 5 minutes he was able to diagnose my issue and fixed it. I have been pain free without foot swelling since then. Even if you are not as desperate as I was, I have highly recommended Dr. Smith to people around me.
    Jean-Michel B — Sep 11, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Smith, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083639173
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
