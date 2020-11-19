Overview

Dr. Robert Smilanich, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Smilanich works at Utah Vascular Center in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.