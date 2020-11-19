Dr. Robert Smilanich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smilanich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Smilanich, MD
Dr. Robert Smilanich, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Utah Vascular Center395 W Cougar Blvd Fl 5 Bldg 4, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-5952
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Smilanich?
Was taken care of quickly and with care during my appointment. Very good staff. Took all the time I needed to answer my questions and to explain things. Never felt hurried.
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Penn St University Hershey Med Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Smilanich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smilanich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smilanich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smilanich has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smilanich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smilanich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smilanich.
