Dr. Robert Sloan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sloan Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Sloan Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
Dr. Sloan Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Indiana Center for Neurosurgery1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 479, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-1470
-
2
Indiana Interventional Pain LLC5445 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Directions (317) 355-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sloan Jr?
Dr. Slone's attention to patients and personal care is unsurpassed. He has performed surgeries on my wife and I and we couldnot havebeen more pleased. His is as excellent as theyget.
About Dr. Robert Sloan Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1427025592
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloan Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloan Jr works at
Dr. Sloan Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.