Dr. Robert Slater, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3 (54)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Slater, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Slater works at El Dorado Orthopaedics in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Peter N. Sfakianos M.d. Inc.
    1580 Creekside Dr Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 984-4500
    Mercy Hospital of Folsom
    1650 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 677-4491

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Nov 23, 2022
I liked him right off. He was right to the point and I could see he was intelligent and professional. My son has a wrist tear injury from a slip and fall at work. My son is deaf and Dr. Slater was patient and kind with him plus giving me ample time to interpret for my son. His plan to fix my son's wrist was right on target and I have no doubt he will do a very good repair. My son and I both felt comfortable and relieved that his outcome with surgery will be a positive one. I give him 4 stars and would give him 5 if he lived in Redding(though not his fault) as we have to drive 2 1/2 hrs to see him but we feel it is worth it now. We also liked his office staff and they even gave us driving directions for our return home. Thank you Dr. Slater and we look forward to your professional help. John Arkeder and his Mom Janice.
    About Dr. Robert Slater, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427136183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Uc Davis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Orthopaedic Surgery University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Slater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slater works at El Dorado Orthopaedics in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Slater’s profile.

    Dr. Slater has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Slater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slater.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.