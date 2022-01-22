Overview

Dr. Robert Skidmore Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.



Dr. Skidmore Jr works at Florida Skin Cancer Derm Spcs in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Shingles and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.