Dr. Robert Skalicky, DO
Dr. Robert Skalicky, DO is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O., and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Bucks County Plastic Surgery and Dermatology104 Pheasant Run Ste 123, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 860-9600Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bucks County Plastic Surgery & Dermatology700 S Henderson Rd # 230, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (215) 860-9600
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Omg I just got to say from my first initial visit to my surgery day. Dr. Skalicky,his wife Lisa and staff especially Dawn the nurse Adriana and my good friend Megan who really really helped me out.They have been absolutley amazing. They were so accomadting in every way. Going forward the day of surgery Dr. came to visit me and assured me everything going to look amazing. He took his time to listened to my concerns and questions and also went over my expectations. This is 1 amazing surge.
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - Fellowship in Plastic Surgery
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - General Surgery Residency,
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O.,
- La Salle University - B.A., Biology/English
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
