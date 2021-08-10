See All Plastic Surgeons in Newtown, PA
Dr. Robert Skalicky, DO

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Skalicky, DO is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O., and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Skalicky works at Bucks County Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Newtown, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bucks County Plastic Surgery and Dermatology
    104 Pheasant Run Ste 123, Newtown, PA 18940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 860-9600
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Bucks County Plastic Surgery & Dermatology
    700 S Henderson Rd # 230, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 860-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Liposuction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Robert Skalicky, DO

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Specialties
    36 years of experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1134182231
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - Fellowship in Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - General Surgery Residency,
    Medical Education
    Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O.,
    Undergraduate School
    La Salle University - B.A., Biology/English
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Skalicky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skalicky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skalicky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skalicky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skalicky has seen patients for Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skalicky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Skalicky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skalicky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skalicky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skalicky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.