Dr. Robert Siwiec, MD
Dr. Robert Siwiec, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-0980Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine11725 Illinois St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 944-0980
Iu Health Physicians Digestive & Liver Disorders (illinois Street)10300 N Illinois St Ste 1100, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 944-0980
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Very thorough.
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Siwiec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siwiec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siwiec has seen patients for Nausea, Gastroparesis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siwiec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Siwiec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siwiec.
