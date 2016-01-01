Dr. Robert Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Singer, MD is a dermatologist in Southfield, MI. Dr. Singer completed a residency at University Of Southern California. He currently practices at Singer Dermatology and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Singer is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermhouse29355 Northwestern Hwy Ste 302, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 228-2990Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Robert Singer, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Singer?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.