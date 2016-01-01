Overview

Dr. Robert Singer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Singer works at Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.