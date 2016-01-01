Dr. Robert Sims, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sims, DMD
Overview
Dr. Robert Sims, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthodontics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Sims works at
Locations
Green Hills Location3817 Bedford Ave Ste 130, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 249-1095
Columbia Location1706 Wedgewood Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (615) 610-7002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- Delta Dental
- DentaQuest
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Sims, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1316022437
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Orthodontics

