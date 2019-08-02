Dr. Simons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Simons, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Simons, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
Robert Lewis Simons, MD1510 E HERNDON AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On 7/23/19 I was dropped off at the wrong address, using a walker in 106 degree weather. Overcome by heat and stress I went into Dr. Simons office where I met one of his staff, Jessica. She located the correct location of my appointment and when I indicated there was no way I could cover the distance of 2 long blocks she found a wheelchair and pushed me the entire distance. She graciously declined my offer of a gratuity saying it was her "pleasure" to be of help. What an exceptional kindness! Words cannot express my appreciation and gratitude. If she is an example of the quality of staff in this office, patients should be flooding to this office. 5 stars is not enough. How about 10
About Dr. Robert Simons, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Oreg
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
