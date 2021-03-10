See All Urologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Robert Simon, MD

Urology
3.8 (13)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Simon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Simon works at New Jersey Urology in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Saddle Brook, NJ, Westwood, NJ and Cliffside Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Center Of Englewood
    300 Grand Ave Ste 202, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 816-1900
    160 Pehle Ave, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 503-9100
    Pascack Valley Hospital
    250 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 503-9100
    New Jersey Urology
    663 Palisade Ave Ste 304, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 313-1933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Urinary Incontinence

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

Mar 10, 2021
I left a rave review about Dr. Simon earlier but I was remiss in not specifically mentioning his wonderful staff. When you're dealing with a possible bad health situation with a kind, caring and responsible staff it makes all the difference in the world. You can expect your questions answered and phone calls to be returned in a timely manner. They go above and beyond in every situation. From prescriptions to surgery scheduling and test results they are the absolute BEST!!! You will be in caring hands with Dr. Simon and his staff.
— Mar 10, 2021
About Dr. Robert Simon, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992901052
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Simon has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

