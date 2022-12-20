Overview

Dr. Robert Simon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Simon works at Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.