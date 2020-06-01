Dr. Robert Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Simon, MD
Dr. Robert Simon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
William J. Gogan MD PA701 Northlake Blvd Ste 208, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 Directions (561) 845-7078
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Today was my last appointment with Dr.Simon his staff's are amazing and Dr.Simon spend time with you listen and explain and let you what's going on i will recommend Dr.Simon to families anyone how need a good Dr.
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simon speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.