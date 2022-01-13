Overview

Dr. Robert Silzer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine.



Dr. Silzer works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

