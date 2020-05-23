Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Silverman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Silverman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
1
Bergen Surgical Oncology PA1 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5555
2
Bergen Anesthesia Group500 W Main St Ste 16, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 Directions (201) 847-9320
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
After my back surgery Dr. Rob treated me with great success. Thereafter, my brother Steve Summer, who had inoperable neuroendocrine cancer, sought his help. Dr. Rob was the greatest, most compassionate and accommodating physician known to mankind. Even upon my brother’s eventual passing, he remained part of the family. I am now seeking his help once again with the utmost love, respect and gratitude.
About Dr. Robert Silverman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1881759199
Education & Certifications
- Akron City Hospital|Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.