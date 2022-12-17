Dr. Robert Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Silverman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Silverman, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Fairfax8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 641-0083
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Well-organized office staff, very caring medical staff, expert and approachable doctors.
About Dr. Robert Silverman, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1881694651
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Of Boston
- Kaleida Hlth Sys -Chldrn Hosp, Pediatrics
- Children's Hospital of Buffalo
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Washington & Lee University, Lexington, VA
- Dermatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
