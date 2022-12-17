Overview

Dr. Robert Silverman, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Silverman works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.