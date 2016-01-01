Overview

Dr. Robert Silverio II, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Silverio II works at KULBERSH WOMENS CENTER in Irmo, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.