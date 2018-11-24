Overview

Dr. Robert Silvera, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WURZBURG / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Silvera works at Physimed in Palatka, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.