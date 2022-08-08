Overview

Dr. Robert Silich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Silich works at Olivia H. Z. Hutchinson, M.D. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.