Dr. Robert Sikora, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Med and Science/Chicago Med School North Chicago Il and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Sikora works at Virginia Center For Allergy and Asth in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.