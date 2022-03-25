Dr. Robert Siefring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siefring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Siefring, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Siefring, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They completed their residency with Cooper Hosp
Dr. Siefring works at
Locations
Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Marlton701 Route 73 N Ste 7, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 342-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best, has always found what was wrong right away and taken care of it. Been my doctor for over 30 years!
About Dr. Robert Siefring, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp
Dr. Siefring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siefring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siefring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siefring has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siefring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siefring speaks Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Siefring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siefring.
