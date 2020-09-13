Dr. Robert Sickler Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sickler Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sickler Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Sickler Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Sickler Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Pain Consultant Associates LLC6560 Fannin St Ste 1760, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-5056
-
2
Bone & Joint Clinic of Houston Central - Texas Medical Center6550 Fannin St Ste 2600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 337-7246Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Steven Goldstein M.d. & Assocs. P.A.11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 475, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 741-1126
-
4
Methodist6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-3311MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sickler Jr?
Yes he has worked on my son and husband for severe back pain! Would not trust anyone else!
About Dr. Robert Sickler Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952338279
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sickler Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sickler Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sickler Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sickler Jr works at
Dr. Sickler Jr has seen patients for Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sickler Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sickler Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sickler Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sickler Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sickler Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.