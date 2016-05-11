Dr. Shwayder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Shwayder, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Shwayder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Dr. Shwayder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colonial Obgyn Associates Ltd.716 Denbigh Blvd Ste E2, Newport News, VA 23608 Directions (757) 874-2790
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shwayder?
Such an amazing and caring Doctor. Definitely would recommend.
About Dr. Robert Shwayder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1912970302
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shwayder accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shwayder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shwayder works at
Dr. Shwayder has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shwayder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shwayder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shwayder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shwayder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shwayder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.