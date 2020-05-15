Overview

Dr. Robert Shusman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Shusman works at Prime Health Network in Springfield, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.