Overview

Dr. Robert Shurmur, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Battle Creek, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital and Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.



Dr. Shurmur works at Bronson Rheumatology Specialists - Battle Creek (A Bronson Battle Creek Hospital facility) in Battle Creek, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.