Dr. Robert Shuman, MD
Dr. Robert Shuman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Maryland Medical Group Ltd1110 Highlands Plaza Dr E Ste 375, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (303) 415-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been a patient of Dr. Robert Shuman for 10+ years. I am very fortunate that my primary physician steered me to his Maryland Medical Group practice. He is an extraordinary endoscopic physician. He has excelent bed-side communication skills. I never have to wonder what is "going on"...before, during or after a colonoscopy. I am having a colonoscopy annually because of my history of growing polyps. I couldn't be happier!
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Shuman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuman has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.