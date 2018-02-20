Overview

Dr. Robert Shuman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Shuman works at Maryland Medical Group in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.