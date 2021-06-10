Overview

Dr. Robert Shultz, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They graduated from Kirksville College of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Shultz works at Gastroenterology Services in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.