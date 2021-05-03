Dr. Robert Shuler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shuler, MD
Dr. Robert Shuler, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.
Dr. Shuler works at
Southeast Eye Center7800 Conner Rd, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 588-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Maryville628 SMITHVIEW DR, Maryville, TN 37803 Directions (865) 588-0811
Morristown3101 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (865) 588-0811
Harriman1855 Tanner Way Ste 120, Harriman, TN 37748 Directions (423) 569-6822
Sevierville1017 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 588-0811
Southeastern Retina Associates1124 E Weisgarber Rd Ste 106, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-0811
University Eye Specialists P.c.140 Capital Dr Fl 2, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 588-0811
Chapman Commons4536 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 588-0811
Oak Ridge575 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste 202, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions
Crossville1051 Genesis Rd # 103, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (865) 588-0811
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shuler performed a victrectomy for my detached retina. He fit me in the day he saw me to try to prevent loss of my center vision. I will forever be grateful to him for that. I am still in the recovery phase but I have been pleased with his experience and expertise with my situation. I have been very anxious about this whole situation and he has been patient with me. Thank you Dr. Shuler. I would recommend him because I think he is an excellent retina surgeon.
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1376644476
- Duke University Eye Ctr
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
Dr. Shuler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuler has seen patients for Macular Hole, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.