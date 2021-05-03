Overview

Dr. Robert Shuler, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.



Dr. Shuler works at Center for Sight, PC in Powell, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN, Morristown, TN, Harriman, TN, Sevierville, TN, Knoxville, TN, Oak Ridge, TN and Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.