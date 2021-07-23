Overview

Dr. Robert Shugart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital and Sturgis Hospital.



Dr. Shugart works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Coldwater, MI, Angola, IN and Lagrange, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.