Dr. Robert Shoss, MD

Dermatology
3 (44)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Shoss, MD is a dermatologist in Albany, NY. Dr. Shoss completed a residency at Albany Medical Center Hospital. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Shoss is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    2 Executive Park Drive Stuyves Plz, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 482-8631
  2. 2
    Albany Dermatology
    2 Executive Park Dr Ste 7, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 482-8631

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Lichen Planus
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Fungal Nail Infection
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Ulcer
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • EBS-RMSCO
  • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • MVP Health Care
  • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Robert Shoss, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1710918255
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
Internship
  • Bexar Co Tchg Hosp
Medical Education
  • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Undergraduate School
  • University of Texas / Austin Campus
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 44 ratings
Patient Ratings (44)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(17)
