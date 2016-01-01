Dr. Robert Shoss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shoss, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Shoss, MD is a dermatologist in Albany, NY. Dr. Shoss completed a residency at Albany Medical Center Hospital. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Shoss is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic2 Executive Park Drive Stuyves Plz, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 482-8631
Albany Dermatology2 Executive Park Dr Ste 7, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 482-8631
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Robert Shoss, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Bexar Co Tchg Hosp
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoss has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rosacea and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoss.
