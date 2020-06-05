Dr. Robert Sholtes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sholtes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sholtes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Sholtes, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sholtes works at
Locations
Sholtes and Associates1560 Sherman Ave Ste 650, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 328-1920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sholtes guided me a journey to wellness. He is the consummate professional, embodying a level of humanity that is simply rare to find. I will be forever grateful for the care he gave to me.
About Dr. Robert Sholtes, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sholtes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sholtes accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sholtes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sholtes works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sholtes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sholtes.
