Dr. Robert Shofner, MD
Dr. Robert Shofner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|University of Virginia and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
Shofner Vision Center2004 Hayes St Ste 335, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-5795Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Great staff, very knowledgeable doctor, and will be seeing them on a regular basis. Highly recommend them.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1427056993
- La State U Med Ctr|Louisiana State University
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|University of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shofner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shofner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shofner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shofner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shofner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shofner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shofner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.