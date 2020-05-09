Dr. Robert Shirley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shirley, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Shirley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Locations
Memorial Hermann Healthcare17500 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 490, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 772-1200
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Office17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 490, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 772-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very personable and able and confident. Great temperament in handling ‘101 questions’ regarding pre and post surgery stuff. He has helped my wife with her gall bladder issues and myself with a hernia. Thank you Dr Shirley
About Dr. Robert Shirley, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1932148574
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Shirley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirley.
