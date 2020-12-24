Dr. Robert Shields, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shields, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Shields, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Locations
Group Health Associates3248 Westbourne Dr Ste 1, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 662-3900Monday7:30am - 5:15pmTuesday7:30am - 6:15pmWednesday7:30am - 5:15pmThursday7:30am - 5:15pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Centers for Foot & Ankle Care LLC5463 N Bend Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 385-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shields operated on my foot and I couldn't be happier. The surgery went very well and my recovery was as anticipated. His bedside manner is excellent. He treats you as a person, not a number. He spends ample time with me every visit and attends to every detail. I would recommend him to anyone experiencing issues with their foot or ankle.
About Dr. Robert Shields, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shields has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.
