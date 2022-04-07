Dr. Robert Sheppard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheppard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sheppard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Sheppard, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in St Petersburg, FL.
Dr. Sheppard works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Heart Institute6006 49th St N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 380-2631Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheppard?
My husband had 2 heart ablations previously with a different EP doctor that were both unsuccessful. Dr. Sheppard went in and found the problem quickly and said the other doctor was in the wrong spot! He is personable and knows what he is doing! Great cardiologist, I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Sheppard, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Hebrew
- 1578525937
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheppard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheppard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheppard works at
Dr. Sheppard has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheppard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheppard speaks Hebrew.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheppard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheppard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.