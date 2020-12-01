See All Podiatrists in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM

Podiatry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from College Of Podiatric Med & Surgery and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Excelsior Springs Hospital and Ray County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shemwell works at Robert A. Shemwell, DPM in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert A. Shemwell, DPM
    2700 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 370, North Kansas City, MO 64116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Sprain
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Dec 01, 2020
    I've been going to Dr. Shemwell for years. I broke down 3 times the service was so good. I need my kleenexes again.
    Dale Eugene Huffaker — Dec 01, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1487654810
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • College Of Podiatric Med &amp; Surgery
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Cameron Regional Medical Center
    • Excelsior Springs Hospital
    • Ray County Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Shemwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shemwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Shemwell works at Robert A. Shemwell, DPM in North Kansas City, MO.

    Dr. Shemwell has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shemwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shemwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shemwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

