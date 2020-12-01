Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shemwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from College Of Podiatric Med & Surgery and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Excelsior Springs Hospital and Ray County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Robert A. Shemwell, DPM2700 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 370, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Shemwell for years. I broke down 3 times the service was so good. I need my kleenexes again.
About Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- College Of Podiatric Med &amp; Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
- Ray County Memorial Hospital
