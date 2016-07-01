Dr. Robert Shelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shelton, MD
Dr. Robert Shelton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
R. Leslie Shelton M.d. PC100 Hospital Rd Ste 2B, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 840-6481
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
I strongly recommend Dr. Shelton. His inguinal hernia repair on me was promptly scheduled and performed professionally.
About Dr. Robert Shelton, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1538223870
- University Of Pa Health System
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University of Virginia
Dr. Shelton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelton has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.
