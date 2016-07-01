See All General Surgeons in Leominster, MA
Dr. Robert Shelton, MD

General Surgery
2.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Robert Shelton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.

Dr. Shelton works at Leslie Shelton Md in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    R. Leslie Shelton M.d. PC
    R. Leslie Shelton M.d. PC
    100 Hospital Rd Ste 2B, Leominster, MA 01453 (978) 840-6481

  UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 01, 2016
    I strongly recommend Dr. Shelton. His inguinal hernia repair on me was promptly scheduled and performed professionally.
    Douglas S. in Westminster, MA — Jul 01, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Shelton, MD

    General Surgery
    38 years of experience
    English
    1538223870
    University Of Pa Health System
    Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    University of Virginia / Main Campus
    University of Virginia
    Dr. Robert Shelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shelton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shelton works at Leslie Shelton Md in Leominster, MA. View the full address on Dr. Shelton’s profile.

    Dr. Shelton has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

