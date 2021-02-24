Dr. Robert Shedden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shedden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shedden, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Shedden, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Shedden works at
Locations
Shedden Healthcare1369 W Main St # 1, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 702-9445Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shedden is very knowledgable in every aspect of medicine; from what I understand he was an emergency room doctor for over 20 years. He is very thorough and answers questions without being rushed. I feel very comfortable with his medical treatment, passion for medicine and his patients. I am very thankful that I am one of his patients. He goes above and beyond any physician I have ever seen. I have had Chronic Pain since 2006 and he does not judge you but treats you and your medical conditions. Most doctors are in and out in 3 minutes, but not this physician. He truly wants to assist me in not just improving my pain, but my total health.
About Dr. Robert Shedden, DO
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1144284951
Education & Certifications
- Physical Therapy Program
- Doctors Hospital
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Northwestern State College, Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shedden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shedden accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shedden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shedden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shedden.
