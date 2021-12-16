Dr. Robert Shebert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shebert, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Shebert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shebert works at
Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shebert is the best, he diagnosed that I HAVE CIDP . He came every day in the hospital, even on Sunday. I had a very severe case, his bedside manner was great . He said in time I will get to play golf again. It has been many years , I see Dr. S. Yearly, he still calls to make sure I’m still doing well.
About Dr. Robert Shebert, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1952328395
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shebert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shebert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shebert works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shebert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shebert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shebert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shebert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.