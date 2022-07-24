Dr. Robert Shargani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shargani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shargani, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Shargani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Shargani works at
Locations
Felix Z Volozin MD2160 Bronx Park E Apt 1D, Bronx, NY 10462 Directions (516) 627-6559
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shargani?
Dr. Shargani was a fabulous doctor for me when I lived in the Bronx. For 3 years I visited Dr. Shargani bimonthly and was always welcomed with a smile. Dr. Shargani’s staff made me feel at home when I walked into the office.
About Dr. Robert Shargani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Persian, Russian and Spanish
- 1588736953
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shargani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shargani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shargani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shargani works at
Dr. Shargani speaks Persian, Russian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shargani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shargani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shargani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shargani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.