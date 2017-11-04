Overview

Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Shapiro works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Waynesburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.