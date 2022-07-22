Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD
Dr. Robert Shapiro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
United Urology Group- Perimeter17300 N Perimeter Dr Ste 220, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 661-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
I was most pleased with Dr. Shapiro’s skills, knowledge and “bed side manner”! He was thorough, exacting and professional. Because of his skills, I truly have my life back. I have no hesitation recommending him!
- 32 years of experience
- University of Washington
- Va Mason Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
